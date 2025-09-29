LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An important date is coming up for anyone on Medicaid — or looking to sign up. Open enrollment begins October 1, and experts say this year it’s more important than ever for families to play an active role in choosing a plan.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a medical expert to learn more about what Nevadans should know.

Medicaid open enrollment in Nevada: What families need to know before Oct. 1

For many Nevada households, Medicaid is the difference between paying rent, buying groceries, or covering medical bills. About one in four Nevadans relies on the program for health coverage.

Las Vegas resident Jasmine Colombo says her family has been on Medicaid for years, but when enrollment season comes around, she usually lets the state assign her to a plan.

“I just let them re-enroll me because it’s easier than going through the process all over,” Jasmine said.

But this year, there are new options on the table. Dr. Tracey Green, Chief Medical Officer at the nonprofit CareSource, advises families to take the time to review plans instead of letting the state decide for them.

“Medicaid is a no-cost plan for its members. There’s no penalty if you don’t select, but if you don’t make a choice, you’ll be assigned to a managed care plan,” Dr. Green explained.

She says choosing your own plan gives you more control in three important ways:



Keep your providers — Make sure your primary doctor and specialists are in-network. Check extra benefits — CareSource offers perks like Boys & Girls Club memberships, tutoring, and an incentive fund for over-the-counter medications. Cover your prescriptions — Confirm that your medications are included in the plan’s formulary.

If you’re not satisfied with your selection, you can also make a change from Jan. 1 to March 30.

For Colombo, the flexibility and added benefits are enough reason to take a closer look this time around.

“I’m definitely going to check out the plans and see what’s there — because health is important,” she said.

What’s Next

Experts say comparing Medicaid plans now can save families money and stress later. For a step-by-step guide, visit Caresource.com.