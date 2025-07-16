LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A commercial vehicle fire blocked northbound I-15 outside of Baker, California, for hours on Monday afternoon, which left some drivers stuck in the desert heat.

It can be a common sight this time of year, and with our sizzling summers, it's important to be prepared when you're in your car, whether you're driving around town or you're on a road trip.

WATCH: Here's how you can prepare for your next road trip during the summer

Mechanics say preparing your car for summer is crucial, whether on a roadtrip or driving around town

When you're hopping in the car, you probably don't expect to be stuck in the heat due to a freeway closure, or worse—a car fire. That's why mechanics say it's important to be prepared for anything that can be thrown your way in the summer.

Jeff Korhonen owns Wally's Precision Auto Care just off the Las Vegas Strip, and says you can never be too prepared for the summer, and getting your car ready starts with taking it to the shop and getting it checked.

"If you're traveling, make sure your tire pressure's where it's supposed to be, check all your fluids," Korhonen told Channel 13 in an interview on Tuesday. "If you're having car problems, don't just think you're just going to make it, because you're not."

Korhonen says checking your car's fluids is key–because your car can easily overheat without adequate fuel levels–but he adds overheating isn't what usually leads to car fires.

"A lot of car fires happen because of an electrical issue, a short, that causes a spark, that then in turn ignites wires, that ignites fuel and that kind of thing," Korhonen said. "So, car fires really aren't a super common problem. They do happen, I've seen plenty, but it's not something I've seen on a daily or weekly basis."

But Korhonen says a bigger concern for him is being prepared for the desert, in case you're stuck for hours due to a freeway closure or a car problem.

"Always pack water, pack things you can get wet like rags to keep you cool," Korhonen said. "Being in the heat, it'll get you pretty fast."

People head down to Southern California from Las Vegas—and vice versa—all the time, and many often think it'll only be a three or four-hour drive, and then all of a sudden they get stuck in the desert for hours.

Traffic Northbound I-15 shut down south of Baker after vehicle catches fire Stephanie Aceves

"AAA definitely recommends you maintain a well-stocked emergency kit in your car, just in case of an incident like you guys had the other day," AAA spokesperson Doug Johnson told Channel 13 in an interview on Tuesday.

Johnson said that an emergency kit should include flashlights, batteries, phone chargers, flares, jumper cables, and—most importantly—drinking water and snacks for both people and pets.

"You never know exactly what can happen out there on the road, and you may not be stuck near a convenience store, so it is important to make sure you have these things in your car," Johnson said.

Making sure your car's air conditioning is in tip-top shape is crucial, too, whether you're driving around the valley or on a road trip.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to an expert to get some tips on keeping your car safe in the summer.

How extreme heat could spark a fire under your hood — and what you can do to prevent it

"Waiting on a cooling system problem for even a couple days can be catastrophic," Korhonen said. "It's always about preparation, and if you see something—temperature gauge, fluid on the ground, things like that—get it looked at."

For more information about how you can prepare your car for summer travel, visit AAA's website by clicking here.