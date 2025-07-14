Northbound I-15 shut down south of Baker after vehicle catches fire

BAKER (KTNV) — A commercial vehicle fire has closed down all northbound lanes on Interstate 15, south of Baker, according to the Barstow California Highway Patrol.

All northbound traffic will be rerouted at Zzyzx Road.

**I-15 TEMPORARY CLOSURE** All NB lanes of I-15 near mile marker 133, south of Baker are currently closed due to a commercial vehicle fire.

Fire crews are estimating three hours to contain the fire. Southbound lanes are still open.

