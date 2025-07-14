Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound I-15 shut down south of Baker after vehicle catches fire

Fire on Interstate 15
CHP Barstow
Fire on Interstate 15
BAKER (KTNV) — A commercial vehicle fire has closed down all northbound lanes on Interstate 15, south of Baker, according to the Barstow California Highway Patrol.

All northbound traffic will be rerouted at Zzyzx Road.

Fire crews are estimating three hours to contain the fire. Southbound lanes are still open.

