LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The McRib sandwich is returning to McDonald's. However, the limited time offer appears to not be available at locations in Nevada.

McDonald's made the announcement about the classic sandwich making its return back on Thursday.

The fast-food chain said in a release that customers will be able to order the McRib at participating U.S. restaurants and through McDelivery on Uber Eats starting Oct. 29.

“We know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year."

The sandwich has been a fan favorite for more than 35 years, but due to customer preference, it will not be available this time around in Nevada.

According, to a locator map the closet location for McRib fans is in Southern California.