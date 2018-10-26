McDonald's McRib sandwich is back for a limited time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - McDonald's announces the return of the McRib sandwich.

The fast-food chain said in a release on Thursday that customers will be able to order the McRib at participating U.S. restaurants and through McDelivery on Uber Eats starting Oct. 29.

“We know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year."

The sandwich has been a fan favorite for more than 35 years. It is made with seasoned boneless pork, tangy barbecue sauce, slivered onions and tart pickles on a hoagie-style bun, according to McDonald's.

The McRib was available in November of last year and is back for a limited time.