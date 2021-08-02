McCarran Airport warns Spirit passengers of potential problems

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is advising passengers who are using Spirits Airlines to check with the airline if they have a flight scheduled.

Spirit Airlines is experiencing operational issues around the nation.

🚨NOTICE: Operational issues are impacting @SpiritAirlines flights nationwide. FLIGHTS WILL BE CANCELED. If you have a scheduled flight today or questions, please contact the airline BEFORE HEADING TO THE AIRPORT. Check https://t.co/UlJ5kBwXnx for updates. pic.twitter.com/64pHFVIZQ4 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) August 2, 2021

Spirit Airlines told 13 Action News that they are trying to get to the root of the issue. The problems actually began over the weekend.

We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.

We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.

According to USA Today, the Florida-based carrier canceled 165 flights on Sunday and 233 flights Monday.