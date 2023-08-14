Maui local shares how the island is coming together to support Lahaina's recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Megan Stevens, a lifelong resident of Wailuku on the island of Maui, has been deeply impacted by the wildfires in Lahaina. It's just 22 miles away from her hometown.

Responding to the crisis, Stevens said she has dedicated her time to volunteer efforts at local churches, where she has been actively involved in distributing essential supplies to those affected by the fires. Through her interactions, Megan has been struck by the modesty displayed by impacted families. Despite their challenging circumstances, they have shown remarkable resilience.

“You realize a lot of people are very modest in what they need to which is really incredible," Stevens said. “And even with these big families, they only take the bare minimum, only what they need, whether that's just a pair of shorts and, you know, a pair of shoes.”

As Stevens prepares to leave for college on the opposite side of the island, her commitment to her community remains resolute.

Recognizing the evolving needs of those impacted, Stevens emphasizes the importance of financial contributions as a means of effective support. Monetary donations can help provide essential resources such as fuel for cooking and heating as well as basic bedding and pillows, which are in high demand as families work to rebuild their lives.

For those looking to help, she said explore reputable organizations that are currently accepting donations.

