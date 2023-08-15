Maui art galleries with Vegas ties burn to the ground

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Hawaiian art galleries with ties to Las Vegas are just some of the many businesses that burned to the ground in the midst of the Maui wildfires.

RELATED LINK: 99 dead from Maui wildfires; officials struggling to identify remains

Kush Fine Art has several locations across the United States including Miami Beach, Laguna Beach, Las Vegas, and Lahaina. The Las Vegas location is at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The galleries feature work from artist Vladimir Kush, who lives in Maui most of the year and has a special connection to Lahaina.

He said he began doing portraits around town in 1992 and started showcasing his art in various galleries around town. Kush opened his first gallery location on Front Street in Lahaina in 2001.

Kush Fine Art This is what the Kush Fine Art location in Lahaina looked like prior to the deadly Maui wildfires.

According to gallery officials, the Lahaina location is a total loss following the wildfires. They add that while their staff is safe, they have lost their homes and have been directly affected by the fires.

"At this time, we are grateful for the safety of our staff and we extend our deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loves ones and their homes," Kush said in a statement. "Maui has been my home for many years and I am heartbroken to see the tragedies which have unfolded in these past few days. I know every little corner of Lahaina and consider it almost my hometown. I am grateful for the countless messages of support and best wishes from all our collectors and friends."

Another gallery working on picking up the pieces is DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal. It's owned by Las Vegas local David Smith, who also has a location in Planet Hollywood. Smith lived in Lahaina for 10 years.

DeRubeis Fine Art Of Metal

"[The gallery] is a material loss. My concerns, as are the world's, is about the loss of life in that historic town," Smith said in a statement. "Lives matter more than anything else."

The Lahaina gallery opened 15 years ago. Now, it's a pile of rubble.

According to a press release, the Planet Hollywood gallery is organizing an exhibition with proceeds going towards the Maui Strong Fund. However, as of Tuesday, details about the event haven't been released.

RELATED LINK: How Maui's residents are helping each other through fire hardships

To learn how valley businesses are pitching in and how you can donate to support relief efforts in Maui, click here.