Mary Jones announces rollout of cannabis-infused sodas in Nevada dispensaries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cannabis-infused craft soda known for its unconventional flavors is officially expanding its distribution into Nevada.

According to a news release on Wednesday. Mary Jones has announced in Nevada as part of its planned national rollout to all recreational use markets. Mary Jones will launch in Nevada this summer with the full portfolio of current products, including Mary Jones 10mg and 100mg THC-infused sodas and THC-infused syrups.

Nevada will join Michigan, California, and Washington in this summer's launch of Mary Jones edibles in multiple flavors and formats. All products will be available in a variety of flavors, and limited-edition flavors will be added seasonally.

"The brand’s 10mg sodas are packaged in single-serving 12 oz glass bottles sold in 4-pack carriers," the release states. "The 100mg sodas come in 16 oz resealable, child-resistant, multi-serve cans designed for paced consumption and/or social sharing with friends."

The release continues, "The syrups come in 4 fl glass bottles containing 100mg of THC for multiple servings that can be added to any soda, used as a cocktail mixer, sipped straight from the bottle, drizzled over desserts, or used to infuse favorite recipes."

“As the first branded soda company to expand into the cannabis space, we have unique advantages that include 26 years of brand recognition, deep flavor science expertise, and an edgy brand personality that’s a perfect fit for the canna culture,” said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda Company. “These attributes have already helped turn Mary Jones into California’s top infused carbonated beverage and the state’s fastest-growing cannabis brand, and we fully expect similar success in Washington, Michigan, Nevada and every other market we enter.”