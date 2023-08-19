"Martinis for Maui" event brings community, local businesses together to help wildfire victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A demonstration of community solidarity, local businesses have rallied to support Maui through the "Martinis for Maui" event hosted by The Golden Tiki on Friday night.

The event saw The Golden Tiki collaborating with Badass Coffee, Absolut Vodka, and Kahlua to raise funds for the Maui Strong Fund.

Tony Gushanas, representing Badass Coffee, stepped in as a guest bartender, expressing his enthusiasm to contribute to the people of Maui.

"We are here to help donate to help donate towards Maui, we are looking for support from community" said Gushanas.

The event, which featured espresso martinis crafted with Badass Coffee's espresso beans, Absolut Vodka, and Kahlua coffee liqueur, pledged that all proceeds raised that night at The Golden Tiki would be channeled towards the Maui Strong Fund.