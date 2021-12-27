Watch
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91

Lynne Sladky/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans look up at a statue of Dale Earnhardt in front of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2011. Ten years ago this week, Earnhardt was killed in a crash during the Daytona 500 NASCAR auto race. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dale Earnhardt
Posted at 8:37 PM, Dec 26, 2021
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR's best-known families, has died. She was 91.

Grandchildren Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a statement that she died Saturday night. Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until the NASCAR driver's death. Her son, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., was a seven-time NASCAR champion and father of of Dale Jr. and Kelley.

Martha and Ralph Earnhardt raised five children — daughters Kaye and Cathy and the three sons — in a modest home with an auto shop in the back at the corner of V-8 and Sedan Avenue in Kannapolis' "Car Hill" community. Danny died two weeks ago at age 66.

