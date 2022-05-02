Marriage in the air, after missing appointment in Las Vegas

(KTNV) — Las Vegas is the wedding capital of the world.

However, when an Oklahoma bride wasn't able to get to the city, she decided to walk down the aisle on a plane.

The bride and groom planned to get hitched in Las Vegas, but their connecting flight out of Dallas was canceled. It forced them to miss their appointment with the chapel.

They were put on another flight, and when an ordained minister heard their story, he offered to marry the couple himself.

The bride joked with the pilot about a plane wedding. The pilot said, "Let's do it!"

The flight crew decorated the cabin with toilet paper streamers. As luck would have it, there was even a professional photographer on board.