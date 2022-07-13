Man who yelled racial slurs at Nevada governor committed suicide, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have confirmed the death of Justin Andersch.

The 38-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday.

Andersch was involved in an incident with Gov. Steve Sisolak back in March. He asked to take a picture with Gov. Sisolak while he was walking in a restaurant with his family.

He then started insulting the governor by yelling racial slurs and threats.

No charges were pressed in that incident.

Police confirmed Tuesday that they were interviewing Andersch’s girlfriend regarding the alleged domestic disturbance when he took his own life.