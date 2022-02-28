Gov. Sisolak 'deeply disappointed' after Nevadan who asked for photo insulted First Lady

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is "deeply disappointed" with the way he and his wife were treated at a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend, his communications director stated Monday.

It happened when the governor was asked to pose for a photo while walking through the unnamed restaurant on Sunday, Meghin Delaney says.

"The governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture — talking to Nevadans is one of the governor's favorite parts of his job," Delaney said.

However, the governor was apparently insulted by the individual who asked to pose with him on Sunday. Sisolak's office did not go into details in a press release, except to say that Sisolak is "deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak's heritage."

"We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans," Delaney stated.

The First Lady is a first-generation Chinese American who was born in Ely and raised in Las Vegas.

Gov. Sisolak appreciates the professionalism shown by restaurant employees in response to the incident and "looks forward to continuing to support Nevada's small businesses and their employees," Delaney said.

"The governor works on behalf of all Nevadans — even those who disagree with him — and he will continue to do so," Delaney stated. "The governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another."

The governor's campaign released the following statement in response to the "racist threats" made against the governor and first lady:

“This behavior is unwarranted, racist, and un-Nevadan. Words have consequences - and the GOP field should be horrified that their rhetoric is encouraging violence. Anything less than a denunciation is condoning this behavior and encouraging it to continue.”

Rep. Susie Lee, who represents Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, called the behavior "alarming and unacceptable."

"I stand with our AAPI community here in Nevada. We must all come together to reject this kind of hateful rhetoric," she said.

According to the governor's office, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.