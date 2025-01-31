Man who stabbed two people at Red Rock casino sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been sentenced after stabbing two casino workers last August.

The incident happened at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on August 3.

An arrest report states Shayne Sussman got "plastered" while attending a concert at the resort. That's when he attacked a casino maintenance worker. When a second worker tried to pull Sussman off the man, Sussman turned around and started stabbing that employee.

Shortly after that attack, a Red Rock Casino security bike officer spotted Sussman and said something was off.

"I saw him and he just didn't look right," officer Chance Sanders told a grand jury. "When he sat himself down, he did not sit himself down like a normal human being would, somebody in the right state of mind. He kind of plopped himself down and then his head was cocked awkwardly on the decor behind him and it just looked extremely uncomfortable."

Sanders approached Sussman to see if he needed help and that's when he spotted an open pocket knife.

According to Sanders, Sussman charged at him before turning and running away further into the casino. While giving chase, Sanders was almost stabbed.

"The second I touched him, his whole body tensed up and he spun around and with a 360 back spin and that knife came right at my head," Sanders said. "The light is shining off of it and everything and by the grace of God, I don't know how, but somehow I ducked."

As Sussman turned towards Sanders to try to swing again, another officer shot Sussman in the stomach.

Court records state Sussman's blood alcohol level was at .25% at University Medical Center, where he was taken after he was shot. For context, the blood alcohol concentration limit to operate a vehicle in Nevada is 0.08%. Medical staff also detected THC in his system, a psychoactive substance that is found in marijuana.

Back in October, Sussman agreed to a plea deal and he was back in court on Thursday for sentencing.

A judge sentenced him to spend between eight and 20 years in prison with 131 days credit for time served.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,000 and $2,800 to his respective victims.