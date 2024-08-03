Clash at Las Vegas casino ends with 2 people stabbed, 1 shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 25-year-old man is now in police custody after a stabbing and shooting early Saturday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin.

Shayne Sussman is being held on three counts of attempted murder, four counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police were called to the resort at approximately 1:22 a.m. to respond to reports of the fight, which ended with three people in the hospital.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn't immediately release additional information, but said there were no threats to the general public.

Three people, including Sussman, were hospitalized after the fight. Two of those were listed in critical condition.

Red Rock Vice President and General Manager Scott Nelson released this statement to Red Rock staff:

"As you know, a rare and isolated, but very serious incident occurred at Red Rock in the early morning hours of August third. While we are all shaken up by this random act of violence, we are grateful for the swift and decisive actions of our security team, which prevented a terrible incident from being much worse. The safety and security of our team members and guests is and will always be our highest priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our affected team members—please join us in wishing them a quick and complete recovery. We recognize that such a traumatic incident may create concerns of wellbeing and some of our team members may need support on processing the event. Therefore, we will offer counseling service to people who may be in need of assistance. Additionally, team members will be provided with information on typical responses to trauma, coping strategies, and ways to support each other. The team of counselors from our partners at EAP will be available from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. in the Red Rock Training Room and we strongly encourage any affected team member to take advantage of this service."