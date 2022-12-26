Man who found dog dumped in Nye County speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Kahl family says this is one Christmas they'll never forget.

On Christmas Eve, James Kahl says he went to drop off garbage at a local city dump in Pahrump, when he came across a dog that was badly injured and suffering.

“[The dogs] back legs weren’t working and it was trying to drag itself away from everybody...” said Kahl. "For me to watch that, it just hurt.”

Kahl says he then called animal control who acted quickly to pick up the dog - who was later named Cindy Lou - and took her to the vet.

But hours later, Cindy Lou died as a result of her injuries.

“If [Cindy Lou] would’ve lived that would’ve been the best Christmas gift I got this year," said Kahl.

On Sunday, Nye County deputies arrested Apolonio Aniceto, 85, of Pahrump, in connection with the abandoned dog.

Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the charge of felony animal abuse, after a tip led deputies to his residence as the owner of the dog found abandoned at the dump.

Deputies say investigation revealed that Aniceto took the dog to the dump and abandoned her.

The Kahl family says they plan to hold a memorial for Cindy Lou, once they receive her ashes.