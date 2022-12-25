Watch Now
85-year-old man arrested for leaving dog to die at Nye County dump

dog abandoned.jpg
Nye County Sheriff's Office
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is seeking the owner of an animal that was left at the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 16:06:49-05

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Deputies in Nye County arrested a man suspected of leaving a dog to die at the Nye County dump.

85-year-old Apolonio Aniceto, of Pahrump, was arrested based on a tip, officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

"Investigation revealed that Aniceto took the dog to the dump and abandoned her," officials said.

While arresting Aniceto, deputies located another dog that was "in bad shape and suffering some sort of unknown medical issue," they dais.

Animal control officers took that dog to an animal emergency room in Las Vegas for treatment.

Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center for felony animal abuse.

"Thanks to the public who provided invaluable tips that led to his capture," Nye County officials said.

