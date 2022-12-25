Nye County officials looking for person responsible of 'dumping dog and leaving it to die'

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is seeking the owner of an animal that was left at the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump.

RELEVANT: Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates

The office posted the news on Facebook in the early afternoon of Christmas Eve.

"This sweet dog was found severely dehydrated and barely alive at the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump," officials said. "It appears the animal was dumped and left to die."

Officials with Nye County said animal control responded immediately and rushed the dog to the animal hospital where they are rendering aid. She is currently being evaluated and receiving fluids via IV.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person that did this. Anyone who recognizes this dog and knows of its owner or the person that did this to them is asked to call 775-751-7000 and ask for Captain Boruchowitz reference the pitbull. Confidential emails can be sent to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submitted via social media.