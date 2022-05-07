Watch
Man United humbled again in 4-0 loss at Brighton in EPL

Gareth Fuller/AP
Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday May 7, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:13:01-04

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United must want this season to end now. Make that five straight away losses for United in the English Premier League after a chastening 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.

With just one game left this season at Crystal Palace in two weeks, United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy.

If Erik ten Hag needed a reminder of the mess he is inheriting when the current Ajax coach takes over at Old Trafford in the offseason, it was this embarrassing performance at Amex Stadium.

