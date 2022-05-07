Man United humbled again in 4-0 loss at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United must want this season to end now. Make that five straight away losses for United in the English Premier League after a chastening 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.

With just one game left this season at Crystal Palace in two weeks, United has little to play for in a fifth straight season without a trophy.

If Erik ten Hag needed a reminder of the mess he is inheriting when the current Ajax coach takes over at Old Trafford in the offseason, it was this embarrassing performance at Amex Stadium.