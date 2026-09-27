Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local News

Actions

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in east Las Vegas

The collision happened Sunday morning on South Nellis Boulevard near Patterson Avenue.
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
KTNV
File photo of Las Vegas police car lights
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Sunday morning in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on South Nellis Boulevard near Patterson Avenue.

According to police, the man crossed Nellis Boulevard outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and entered the path of a BMW traveling north on the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle "immediately stopped and called the police." He remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to LVMPD.

The collision remains under investigation.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13