Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Sunday morning in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on South Nellis Boulevard near Patterson Avenue.

According to police, the man crossed Nellis Boulevard outside of a marked or implied crosswalk and entered the path of a BMW traveling north on the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle "immediately stopped and called the police." He remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to LVMPD.

The collision remains under investigation.