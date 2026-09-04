Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Man struck, killed by semi-truck while crossing street in North Las Vegas

Semi trucks as seen from Roadmaster Drivers School
Roadmaster Drivers School
Truckers are learning how to navigate big rig trucks at Roadmaster Drivers School which has 14 locations
Semi trucks as seen from Roadmaster Drivers School
Posted

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a semi-truck while crossing N. Lamb Boulevard on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:30am at the intersection of E. Lone Mountain Road.

The tractor-trailer driver reportedly did not see the 32-year-old pedestrian while making a turn onto Lamb.

There were no immediate signs of impairment, and the truck driver did remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or 702-385-5555.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13