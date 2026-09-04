Man struck, killed by semi-truck while crossing street in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a semi-truck while crossing N. Lamb Boulevard on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:30am at the intersection of E. Lone Mountain Road.

The tractor-trailer driver reportedly did not see the 32-year-old pedestrian while making a turn onto Lamb.

There were no immediate signs of impairment, and the truck driver did remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or 702-385-5555.