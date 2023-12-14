Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being stabbed to death in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday at 9:48 p.m. in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Investigators believe the victim was in a fight with an "unknown individual" before he was stabbed. That person ran away from the area before officers arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said his identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.