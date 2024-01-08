18-year-old accused of open murder for stabbing male in west valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a nearly month-long investigation, Las Vegas police arrested an 18-year-old man for a stabbing that killed one.

18-year-old Elijah Candelaria is accused of the stabbing that killed a male on the night of December 13, 2023, in the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue. This is in the west valley near S. Durango and Westcliff drives.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section said around 9:48 p.m., Candelaria was in an altercation with the male before he was stabbed.

He's accused of fleeing before police could arrive. Officers found a male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Police arrested Candelaria on Saturday, Jan. 6. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.