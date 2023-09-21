Man killed in Saturday night shooting; North Las Vegas police investigating

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed a man.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Crimson Shadow Street around 11:40 p.m. This is near Losee Road and the 215 Beltway.

Police responded to reports in the area, and the officers who arrived said they found a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical arrived at the scene and took the man to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. However, police were notified the next day that the man died.

"The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the deceased and the cause and manner of death," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation that the NLVPD homicide detectives are leading."

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.