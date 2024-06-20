Police: Man shot by officers in downtown Las Vegas had long gun, said he was 'going to kill people'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man fatally shot by police in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday had entered an apartment building with a long gun and said he was going to kill people, police say.

That's according to Capt. Kurt McKenzie of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Office of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing, who provided an initial statement on the shooting.

While the shooting is still under investigation, McKenzie said police believe the man may have been a resident at the apartment building where he was shot, near 9th Street and Ogden Avenue.

Officers arriving at the apartment building were met by the man holding the long gun. McKenzie said the officers commanded him "several" times to drop the weapon before he "pointed a firearm at officers, causing them to discharge their weapons."

Medical personnel dispatched to the complex would pronounce the man deceased at the scene. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

No police officers were injured during this incident, McKenzie noted.

This incident is the second officer-involved shooting in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday. It happened just a few hours after Henderson police officers shot a man after receiving reports he'd pointed a gun at someone in a residential neighborhood.