Henderson police: Armed man shot by officers after reports he pointed gun in neighborhood

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are revealing more information about an officer-involved shooting in a Henderson neighborhood on Thursday morning.

A man who was shot by police is now at a local hospital being treated for minor injuries, Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher told reporters.

Officers had been in a standoff with the man in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue for several hours before he was taken into custody.

Boucher said police were initially called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive on reports that a man had pointed a firearm at a visitor to a residence in that area.

Police arriving in the neighborhood encountered the armed man, who Boucher says ran away and was pursued by officers.

The officers were able to contain the man to the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Margarita Avenue, where "he produced a firearm, resulting in an officer-involved shooting," Boucher said.

After he was shot, Boucher says officers continued their attempts to get the man to surrender. His refusal to submit to an arrest prompted police to call in SWAT and crisis negotiators, who were able to take him into custody "without any additional injuries."

As of this report, the man had not been publicly identified. Boucher did not elaborate on what charges he may face.

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

Boucher declined to take any questions from reporters during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, citing the active nature of his department's investigation.