Man killed after being partially ejected as gravel truck overturns on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being ejected from a commercial dump truck that was hauling gravel.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened around 2 p.m. at northbound Interstate 15 and mile market 60, which is about six miles north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway exit.

Investigators said the for unknown reasons, a commercial dump truck that was hauling gravel wasn't able to stay in its lane and overturned.

State police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was "partially ejected" from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police said one travel lane is open right now and they haven't released a timetable on when the road could fully reopen.