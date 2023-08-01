Man hospitalized for heat-related illness after getting lost in Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized after getting lost while driving in Death Valley earlier this month, according to Death Valley National Park officials.

In a press release, officials confirmed on Tuesday that two men were traveling through the park, when their vehicle became stuck in a salt flat after "illegally driving almost a mile off the road" on July 4.

Their vehicle was not recovered until July 27, when a local towing company was able to remove the car with a "skid steer" to prevent additional damage.

According to officials, the visitors got lost while navigating by GPS and took a wrong turn onto West Side Road, which caused them to drive back and forth for about three hours. Around midnight, the two became "concerned about running out of gas" and decided to "drive across the salt flat to Badwater Road."

Officials say that driving off-road in Death Valley is illegal, and could have cost the two men their lives.

After their vehicle became stuck, the two men walked approximately a mile to Badwater Road, then traveled 12 miles north along a paved road.

The two eventually split up around 3:00 a.m., according to officials, where one man was able to be picked up around 8:00 a.m. by park visitors and driven to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help. Officials say the same family was able to drive back and pick up the second man, who was displaying signs of heat-related illness, and transported by ambulance to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, NV.

The men were also issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park. Charges and fines are pending.

“Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds “We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads; this damages the environment and can turn deadly.”

For more information on how to safely visit Death Valley National Park, go to www.nps.gov/deva.