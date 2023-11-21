Man found dead in alleyway following fatal shooting in northern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a northern valley alleyway early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received an initial report of an injured man lying in an alley around 5:19 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Arriving officers located the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the alley of the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. LVMPD's Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.