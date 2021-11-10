Man fatally shot inside Speedee Mart on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Speedee Mart located at 2980 East Tropicana Ave. due to reports of gunfire.

An adult male was shot inside the store and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police say.

During a press briefing, police say it appears an argument took place between the male victim and a woman. The woman left the store and returned with another man, who police say shot the victim before leaving the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time and LVMPD urges anyone with information to contact the police.

LVMPD BRIEFING ABOUT SHOOTING:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

