Watch
Local News

Actions

Man who was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store identified

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
SPEEDEE MART HOMICIDE.PNG
Posted at 7:46 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 22:46:11-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County coroner's office has identified the man who was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas convenience store.

PREVIOUS: Man fatally shot inside Speedee Mart on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas

They say 49-year-old Patrick ONeal of Las Vegas died Tuesday night at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the torso. Metropolitan Police investigators say they believe ONeal was in an argument with a woman inside the store before she left and came back to the scene with another man.

Police say the man suspected of shooting ONeal fled the scene and no arrests had been made yet in the homicide case yet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH