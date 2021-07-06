Watch
Man dies at Nevada reservoir after being struck by propeller

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 06, 2021
FALLON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has died after a boating accident at a western Nevada reservoir.

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred June 29 at Lahontan Reservoir.

The sheriff's office said Joel Orville Schwarz of Round Mountain slipped from a ladder while trying to board his boat and hit and injured his leg on a moving propeller.

The sheriff's office said lifesaving efforts were attempted at a beach on the reservoir but Schwartz was declared dead at the scene. Nevada Division of Wildlife is investigating the accident.

