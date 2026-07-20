Man dies after being arrested for 'randomly firing' AR-15 in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died after being arrested for allegedly "randomly firing an AR-15 rifle" in North Las Vegas on Sunday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

NLVPD said officers responded around noon to the 6000 block of Yellowhammer Place after receiving reports of the incident.

When officers approached the suspect, police said he "resisted their attempt to take him into custody."

According to police, once the man was apprehended, he became unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. Police said impairment is suspected in the incident.

NLVPD said an officer suffered a hand injury while taking the man into custody, but there were no other injuries to officers or citizens.

The department said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.