Man dead after pointing gun at drivers, police following four-vehicle crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot by North Las Vegas Police on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 9:07 p.m. at Craig Road and N. 5th Street.

Personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection.

A witness told police the driver who caused the crash had a firearm and was threatening people who approached the vehicle.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded and approached the vehicle to render aid and were threatened with the firearm as well.

When officers arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation by asked the man to drop the weapon several times. Investigators said the man never left his vehicle. Police said the suspect ignored multiple commands and raised the weapon at officers.

That's when he was shot by seven officers and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is the second NLVPD officer-involved shooting in the department's jurisdiction in 2024.

As of 12:45 p.m., the intersection is still closed and officers are advising the public to avoid the area and take alternate routes, if possible.