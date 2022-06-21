Man dead after boat sinks in Lake Mead over Father's Day weekend

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area has confirmed that an adult male drowned at South Cove on Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend.

National Park Service rangers received reports of a tri-hull vessel approximately 15 feet long taking on water over the bow due to high winds on Saturday. Winds were reportedly between 23 and 28 mph with gusts as high as 36 to 40 mph on the lake.

Three men were aboard the sinking vessel, two of whom were able to return to shore.

Rangers, with help from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, utilized side-scan sonar to locate and recover the body.

Officials said the coroner would determine the man's official cause of death and identification.