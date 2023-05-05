Man arrested for February shooting near Fort Apache Road and Gomer Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than two months after a shooting that left a woman dead, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is in custody.

On Feb. 27, officers found a woman who had been shot in the walkway leading to her home.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

According to a press release, homicide detectives identified 39-year-old Michael Coleman as the suspected shooter.

Police said he was arrested on Thursday and is in the Clark County Detention Center facing an open murder charge.