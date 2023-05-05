Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Man arrested for February shooting near Fort Apache Road and Gomer Road

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Crime Scene
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 15:02:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than two months after a shooting that left a woman dead, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect is in custody.

On Feb. 27, officers found a woman who had been shot in the walkway leading to her home.

She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

According to a press release, homicide detectives identified 39-year-old Michael Coleman as the suspected shooter.

Police said he was arrested on Thursday and is in the Clark County Detention Center facing an open murder charge.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH