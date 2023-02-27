Watch Now
Police: Woman killed in shooting at southwest Las Vegas residence

Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 13:47:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into a fatal shooting at a southwest Las Vegas valley home is ongoing on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers responded to a home in the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Fort Apache and Gomer roads, just after 9 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

Police located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

LVMPD officials did not immediately provide additional information about the victim or any potential suspects.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

