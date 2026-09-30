Man and 1-year-old child rescued after 80-foot fall in Virgin River Gorge

(KTNV) — An adult man and a 1-year-old child were rescued from a remote hiking trail after falling 80 feet on Saturday.

First responders were told the man and child had fallen while rappelling in a remote area of the Virgin River Gorge, closest to milemarker 18 off Interstate 15.

Rescue crews found the adult man with critical injuries, while the 1-year-old child was unharmed.

Because of the remote location, officials said it took approximately three hours to get the pair to safety.

Crews cleared a spot for an air ambulance to land, and the man was taken to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

"Please use extreme caution when recreating in remote areas, and always consider the risks associated with rappelling and other outdoor activities," fire officials cautioned in a social media post.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue personnel from the Mohave County, Arizona and Washington County, Utah sheriff's offices also responded, officials noted.