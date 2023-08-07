Man accused of murdering Northern Nevada teen found dead in jail cell

YERINGTON (KTNV) — The man accused of murdering a Northern Nevada teen has been found dead in his jail cell.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were doing routine hourly cell checks and doing head counts when they found 43-year-old Troy Driver unresponsive in his cell. The department said the deputies immediately started lifesaving measures. An ambulance was dispatched to the jail and deputies continued CPR until medical personnel arrived. They were unable to revive him and Driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said preliminary information indicates Driver died by suicide. He was housed in a maximum security jail and the sheriff's office said he had no contact with other inmates.

Per department policy, officials said an outside agency is conducting an in-custody death investigation. As of Monday morning, no further details have been announced. However, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a press conference to release additional information about the case will be scheduled in the future.

Driver was being held on murder charges and waiting to go to trial. This stems from the death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. The Fernley woman went missing on March 12, 2022. Her body was found weeks later. Driver had pled not guilty to those charges in March.