Man accused of fatally stabbing another man on RTC bus found 'not competent' for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man on a Regional Transportation Commission bus nearly one year ago was found not competent for trial this week.

59-year-old Aaron Cole was indicted by a grand jury in the deadly stabbing of 30-year-old Dominque Lucas last February.

RELATED LINK: Man accused in fatal stabbing on RTC bus pleads not guilty

In evidence shown to a grand jury, surveillance video appears to show Cole stabbing Lucas more than 30 times in front of the RTC bus over the course of several minutes.

WATCH: Video evidence presented to Clark County grand jury captures stabbing on RTC bus

Video of bus stabbing presented to jury as evidence

Lucas is also seen pleading for help and calling for his mother.

The bus driver is seen stopping at Paradise near Desert Inn Road. This is when Lucas is seen falling to the pavement once the bus entrance door opens.

The video then shows the driver using the panic button to call in law enforcement.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, Cole was arrested for a similar incident on an RTC bus just a few weeks before the deadly stabbing.

Additionally, court documents reveal Cole spent more than 20 years in Texas state prison after being convicted of attempted murder.

Cole is currently in custody at Clark County Detention Center. But as of Saturday, jail records show he is pending transfer to a psychiatric hospital.