Main gate of Nellis AFB closed after overnight shooting that injured one

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The main gate of Nellis Air Force Base is closed after a shooting overnight.

Someone fired rounds at the main gate around 12:28 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Security forces challenged the suspect, who then pointed his firearm at them, police said. Base security then fired at the suspect, hitting him in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result, the main gate and visitor's center will be closed temporarily on Wednesday, Sept. 24, until further notice.

The Simons Gate will open to alleviate traffic flow.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.