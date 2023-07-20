Magic duo Penn & Teller longest running Las Vegas headliners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Penn & Teller are currently the longest-continuously running headliners in Las Vegas history.

Channel 13 anchor, Tricia Kean sat down exclusively with the legends to discuss staying at the Rio for another three years as Dreamscape reimagines the iconic resort.

Penn & Teller; a dynamic duo of magicians, comics and entertainers who've performed together since the late 1970s. Entertaining millions at the Rio since 2001.

Now, guaranteed to be here until 2026 with their newly signed contract, marking a major milestone in Las Vegas history.

"Congratulations," Tricia said.

"Thank you," Penn said. "I believe it is the longest headliner run in Vegas history. And I believe we now have that. Suck on that, Sinatra."

But Penn & Teller have literally already cemented their place in magic history.

"You have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Tricia said.

"We do, yeah," Penn said.

"Right near Houdini," Tricia said.

"We're in spitting distance," Penn said.

"I think when you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that pretty much says it all," Tricia said.

"Yeah, it was nice. It was amazing," Penn said.

If you've seen their amazing show, you know Penn Jillette speaks during the act. Teller communicates through mime and non-verbal.

During a rehearsal, they showed KTNV exclusively one of their newest magic tricks, and while I don't make this duo nervous, some do.

"Do you ever get nervous about performing?" Tricia asked.

"Bob Dylan," Penn said.

"He came to see your show?" Tricia asked.

"He's seen us twice here, once on Broadway. Bob has seen a bit. That gets us wicked nervous," Penn said. "And I mean, I don't know how many we can name, but Steve Martin comes to see our show often. Eric Idle. You know, these are the ones we get excited about backstage."

"But we have a lot of people come by. I mean, Ringo came to see the show. That was exciting, and we got nervous. We get nervous," Penn said.

But the one celebrity Penn will miss seeing is his good friend, comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

"Gilbert was the funniest man of our lifetime and incredibly important figure in comedy in the United States and in the world, and brave and fearless and creative beyond my imagination and also one of my closest friends," Penn said.

Penn recently dedicated his time appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to raise funds in Gottfried's memory, who passed away last year of muscular dystrophy.

"So you went through this illness with him. You watched this?" Tricia asked.

"Oh, yeah. I wasn't. My wife was with him and his wife when he actually died. I was here in Vegas, but I was talking to him on the phone. So as long as I could the last few weeks," Penn said.

And losing someone close too soon is more motivation for this duo to live life to the fullest. From gracing dozens of magazines to starring in TV shows, Penn & Teller are humble Las Vegas locals.

"When you get recognized out and about here in Las Vegas, you're at the grocery store, and you're doing whatever. What do people say to you, and what do they ask you?" Tricia asked.

"People don't usually ask as much as they're just kind," Penn said.

He goes on to say, "Vegas is special. In New York and L.A. people aggressively try to ignore you. And in smaller towns, people can gather around you a little bit. But Vegas is right in this sweet spot where it's just, Hey Penn."