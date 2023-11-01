LVVWD: Water service to Old Town should be fully restored by the end of the week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Water service in the Spring Mountains is expected to be fully restored by the end of the week.

It's been over two months since the Hilary storm system passed through Southern Nevada and caused major flooding and damage in Old Town, Echo, Cathedral Rock, and Rainbow. Crews have been working as fast as they can to repair the damage ahead of colder temperatures reaching the mountains.

On Monday, officials for the Las Vegas Valley Water District said crews have completed pressure testing and flushing activities on the newly-installed pipelines on Aspen Avenue. Water quality sampling and testing was done to make sure the water meets all heath and safety standards.

Water service has been restored to properties on Yellow Pine Avenue and Ski Chalet Place and residents aren't required to boil water anymore. However, property owners are advised to flush their home plumbing system before resuming normal water use to eliminate any stagnant water from the system.

Water district officials said pending any unforeseen delays from weather, construction challenges, or other issues, water service will be fully restored to the entirety of Old Town by the end of the week.

Meantime, access to Old Town is still limited to residents only so crews can finish the final stages of water restoration work. Those restrictions will remain in place until the work is completed.

While water repairs continue, crews are also working on repairing roads. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, State Route 157 is expected to open on Friday, Nov. 3 and State Route 158 is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 10. State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road, has already reopened.

NDOT officials said road repairs have cost about $11 million.

"These three highways endured substantial damage during the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary. Despite numerous challenges in planning and construction, the emergency repairs for each road were completed on schedule," said NDOT engineer Mario Gomez.

According to officials, vehicular access is limited in the Kyle and Deer Creek areas due to ongoing highway and infrastructure constructions. Some popular roads, trails, and recreation areas will remain closed for "an extended period" due to the extreme damage.

Areas that remain closed, as of Wednesday, include the Mary Jane Falls, Echo, Trail Canyon, Cathedral Rock, and Bristlecone Pine Trails, the Deer Creek picnic area, and Mack's Canyon dispersed area. Additional details and an updated closure order is scheduled to be released on Friday.