LVVWD: 18-inch main break interrupts water service in Laughlin

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) has shared that water service in the Casino Drive corridor in Laughlin is "temporarily interrupted" as of Tuesday night due to an 18-inch main break.

According to LVVWD, the Big Bend Water District has managed to isolate the leak, and have begun repairs.

Officials said that the issue is currently affecting the area between the Golden Nugget and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, sharing that customers and facility managers in the area were notified by LVVWD staff of the leak.

LVVWD expects repair crews will be working on the leak "until repairs are complete and water services are restored," which they anticipate will take the rest of the night.