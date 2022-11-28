Paiute police: 16-year-old went missing near Snow Mountain reservation outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Nomi Armendariz.

Police say Armendariz might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Las Vegas Paiute Police Department Nomi Armendariz

Armendariz was last seen on Nov. 26 at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, located near U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon.

Armendariz was last seen wearing "unknown clothing," according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Nomi Armendariz is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844.