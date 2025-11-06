LVMPD: Two bodies found with stab wounds in northwest Las Vegas residence

UPDATE | 9:25 p.m.

Channel 13 has learned new details from officials regarding the two bodies located in northwest Las Vegas.

WATCH | LVMPD shares new details on northwest Las Vegas homicide

At a media briefing on Wednesday night, LVMPD's Lieutenant Robert Price shared that a 911 call was received at 4:15 p.m. from a family member conducting a welfare check on a residence at Attelboro Park Avenue. The caller said she had found two deceased individuals upon entering the home.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his mid-50s and a woman in her late 20s suffering from what LVMPD believes were stab wounds.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

The man and woman were determined to be boyfriend and girlfriend, police said. Lieutenant Price shared that officials believe the woman was stabbed by the man, who then stabbed himself.

At the time of the media briefing, homicide detectives were on the scene investigating, according to Lieutenant Price.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section, or to remain anonymous, contact crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two bodies were found in a northwest Las Vegas residence, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the discovery was made in the 10700 block of Attleboro Park Avenue, and that "the manner and cause of death is unknown at this time."

Officials said that homicide detectives are currently investigating this incident.