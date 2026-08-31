LVMPD to share more info on woman shot by officer at CSN campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to share more information on the shooting of a woman who police say approached officers with an "edged weapon" last week.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren is set to hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m., which you can watch live below:

Happening now

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday, in a parking lot of the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus in the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Capt. Adam Seely said two officers were parked in the area when an "agitated" woman approached them with what he described as an "edged weapon."

Police said she started banging on the side of the officers' vehicles and "demanding she be shot." Seely said officers told her to drop her weapon and tried to use an electronic control device, commonly known by the brand name TASER, but it wasn't effective.

LVMPD said the woman continued to approach officers with the weapon, and one of the officers shot her. Both officers gave her emergency aid until medical first responders arrived, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital in what police described as "critical but stable" condition. No officers were injured.

Police identified the officer who shot the woman as Delylah Donegan, 28, who has been employed with the department since 2022. She has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the result of a review of the incident.

Seely said police do not have information that the woman had ties to CSN.

CSN also issued a statement emphasizing that, per LVMPD, "the suspect appears to have no affiliation with the CSN community."