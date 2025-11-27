LVMPD: 'Suspicious looking package' found on Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 learned of an event occurring near West Sahara Avenue and South Fort Apache Road through police scanners. Traffic cameras in the area showed police presence in the intersection.

We reached out to LVMPD for more information. Here is what we learned.

At 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday night, LVMPD received a call from RTC security officers regarding a "suspicious looking package" by a bus stop at that intersection. The small box was found in the southeast corner, according to police.

LVMPD said that the area will be shut down as they investigate.