LVMPD: Shots fired near Eldorado High School the result of domestic disturbance

Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday night, Channel 13 received a call from a viewer regarding a potential shooting event near Eldorado High School. We reached out to LVMPD and CCSDPD, to get you answers.

LVMPD shared that a "domestic disturbance between a male and a female" occurred at 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, September 25 in the 1500 block of Lady Bryan Lane.

Police said that the man "shot three rounds into the air from his handgun and fled," and is considered "at large" at this time. No injuries were recorded associated to this incident, according to LVMPD.

CCSDPD confirmed police activity in the area with Channel 13, sharing that Eldorado High School was "put in the secure" until law enforcement could address the issue.

